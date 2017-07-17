Water in North Stonington potentially contaminated with E. coli

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in North Stonington are being warned not to drink the town’s water.

This warning comes after it was revealed the water may contain E. coli.

Southern Eastern Connecticut Water Authority ran routine tests on the water last Thursday. The tests found traces of E. coli in the water. The water was immediately disinfected.

The water authority took new samples, with the results being released on Friday,

In the meantime, residents are being warned not to drink the water until then.