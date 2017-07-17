Wedding favors from Connecticut companies

(WTNH)- Lisa Antonecchia returned to CT Style to talk about wedding favors and brought some great ideas from companies here in Connecticut. Here are some of the gifts she brought:

Kennedy Kettle Corn /Kennedy Kitchen Hamden

Gourmet Popcorn

 

Mystic Knotwork, Mystic CT

Nautical Themed Products

 

The Winemakers Boutique, Stratford CT

Make your own wine

 

Kim’s Cottage Confections, Durham CT

Macaroons and Chocolate Covered Pretzels

 

Three Sister’s Farms, Essex CT

Local Honey

 

Lamothe’s Sugar House

Maple Products, Syrup and Candies

 

N’oap Soaps, Branford CT

Boutique Handmade Soaps

 

Creative Concepts by Lisa has been in Hamden since 2008 and is a full service wedding and event planning and design company, we do Weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvah’s, Sweet 16, Corporate and Non-Profit, if there is something to celebrate we are there to help you every step of the way! They just opened a 2nd office in Mattapoisett Massachusetts servicing all of MA and RI!

