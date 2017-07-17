What’s Brewing: 80’s photo shoot, Delta war, and emoji day

(WTNH)-Most people go to dinner, or away on a trip but a couple from Ohio decided to do something a little crazier for their 10th wedding anniversary. Danielle and Steve VanHorn did a hilarious 80’s photo shoot. The outfits came from a local thrift store for only $6. Steve even grew out his facial hair for the mustache!

Ann Coulter probably won’t be flying on delta airlines any time soon. Over the weekend she got into a war of words on twitter with the airline. Coulter called the carrier “the worst airline in america” after she was asked to move from her pre-booked seat to another spot. That’s when she began a tirade against Delta. Delta says it “inadvertently” moved Coulter as passengers were boarding and it was “disappointed” with Coulter’s remarks. The carrier said it will refund the 30-dollars Coulter paid for her preferred seat.

Today is world emoji day. The holiday was created three years ago by the founder of “emoji-pedia”.