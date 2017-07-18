2 pedestrians severely injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pedestrians are severely injured after they were hit by a vehicle in the Capitol City on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hartford Police, officers are investigating a stolen motor vehicle accident where two pedestrians were severely injured on Ashley Street at Sigourney Street.

Officers say the suspects crashed and then fled on foot.

Police have not released the names of the suspects. They also have not released the identities of the two people who were hit.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.