Arrest made after 2 assaulted in Bristol home

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the 400 block of Lake Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police say a man and a woman were hurt around 1:30 p.m. and that the attacker knew the victims.

The attacker is being identified as 45-year-old Ryan Nash, of New Britain. Nash was arrested and charged with burglary, assault and breach of peace.

Police say Nash was armed with a cutting type instrument when he inflicted wounds on the male victim, while shoving the female victim out of the way. An ambulance arrived to the scene but police say the victims did not require transport to the hospital.

Nash is out on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court July 28 in Bristol.

The incident remains under investigation.