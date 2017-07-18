Attempted robbery at Milford ‘Sonic’ restaurant

MILFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Milford Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Sonic restaurant on the Boston Post Road.

It happened Monday morning around 8:40 a.m. According to investigators, two men walked into the restaurant, and one of them placed an empty bag onto the counter and demanded it be filled with money. The cashier then walked away from the register, and the suspects took off without any money and left the parking lot in a dark colored SUV.

Police describe the suspects as two black males who were both heavy set. One was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a red hat. The other was wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a red hat. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 877-1465.