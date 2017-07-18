Branford man arrested after crashing vehicle while allegedly driving drunk

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man is facing multiple charges after he crashed a dump truck last week.

On July 12, officers received a 911 call reporting that a dump truck was driving erratically northbound on Route 58 from Fairfield. Callers told police that the truck was crossing the double yellow line and nearly struck oncoming vehicles.

Officers received multiple calls saying the truck went off of the road on Route 58 near Burr Street, but were told the truck did not strike anything. While officers were en route to the accident, dispatch confirmed the dump truck had crashed where the callers had stated.

Once officers arrived, they found the dump truck being driven by 48-year-old John Warfield, of Branford, disabled in the southbound shoulder, facing north. According to police, the head lamps of the vehicle were still on and the engine was still running. They say the rear wheels of the truck were spinning in reverse as Warfield tried to free the truck, but the front end was wedged against a large rock that the truck had hit on the shoulder.

Police at the scene say the immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol. Warfield was arrested after he failed multiple sobriety tests.

Warfield is facing charges of operation of a commercial motor vehicle under the influence and failure to keep right on a curve.

According to officials, Warfield was released on a $500.00 cash bond on July 13. He is due in court on July 25.