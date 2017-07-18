Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hot Dog Week: Jordan’s Hot Dogs + Mac

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut and celebrating “hot dog week” in New Haven, at Jordan’s Hot Dogs + Mac.

The hot dog spot is owned by husband and wife, dynamic duo: Tiffany and Corey Spruill. The name “Jordan’s” came from Corey’s seven-year-old son, Jordan. We’ll call him the CEO.

Corey is pumping out over 100 hot dogs a day, but when he opened shop five years ago… he didn’t want ordinary hot dogs:

We wanted crazy hot dogs. Chili mac supreme – it has chili, mac and cheese, bacon and jalapenos, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Visit Jordan’s Hot Dogs + Mac: 970 State St, New Haven, CT 06511

