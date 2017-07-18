Daughter turns in mom’s ex-boyfriend for harassment

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Fairfield man has been arrested on charges related to violating a protective order after repeatedly making harassing phone calls to his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

Easton Police have charged 47-year-old Mark Steinfeld with criminal violation of a protective order, harassment in the second degree, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, Steinfeld was arrested in February for domestic violence at which time a protective order was issued against him having any contact with the woman or her family. On July 8 the woman’s daughter told police that Steinfeld has been calling the home swearing and scaring her.

She also said that Steinfeld sounded “drunk” and was saying “mean things.” She added that Steinfeld called her cell phone and continued the rants.

Steinfeld turned himself into police on July 10th.