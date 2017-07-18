Dog attacks 79 year-old man multiple times

Related Coverage New Haven woman speaks about being mauled by dog

WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — West Hartford police were called to 56 Iroquois Road on Monday at 10:07 pm after receiving reports that a dog that attacked a 79 year-old man. Witnesses to the attack were holding the dog down, but the dog was able to escape multiple times. Each time the dog separated from the witnesses, it would return to the victim. Animal control secured the Boxer mix.

The victim, William Chesanek of Bloomfield, was transported to St. Francis hospital with injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep, and a fractured pelvis.

According to police, the victim and dog owner were both visiting people on Iroquois Road when the dog escaped the home and attacked the man.

The dog owner, Katherine Stevenson of Avon, has decided to euthanize her dog. It will also be tested for rabies.

West Hartford police and West Hartford Animal Control are reviewing the incident. Charges are pending against Stevenson.