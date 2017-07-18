Drunken man dangles from fence with spike through leg

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say they rescued a drunken man who was dangling off a wrought-iron park fence with a spike driven through his leg.

The New York Post says the man was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan near the East River.

Police and firefighters got him down and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The man apparently was trying to take a short-cut through the locked park after getting out of a cab.

The fence was higher than rescuers’ heads.

