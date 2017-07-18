Ferry to return to service after crash that injured 18

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — A ferry that crashed into a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, last month, leaving 18 people injured, will return to service this week.

The Steamship Authority said Monday that the ferry Iyanough is set to depart from Hyannis to Nantucket on Tuesday morning.

The ferry hit a jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance on June 16, sending 15 of the 18 injured to the hospital. The vessel was carrying 48 passengers, six crew members and three food service workers.

Officials have said the captain couldn’t see the breakwater before the crash. Drug and alcohol tests came back negative for the captain and the pilot.

Officials say the U.S. Coast Guard inspected the Iyanough on Monday and deemed it seaworthy. The investigation into the crash continues.

