Fly to buy growing in popularity for car sales

(ABC News) — If you’re in the market for a new car, you might want to look in another state!

Say you’re in the market for a 2015 Ford Mustang. Cargurus crunched the numbers even factoring in airfare and travel costs.

If you live in Albany, New York, it’ll cost you more than $20,000 to buy the Mustang at home.

However, if you travel to Miami, Cargurus estimates you can have it for $18,000, a savings of more than $2,000!

But buyer beware, purchasing a car out of state can make registration back home more complicated.