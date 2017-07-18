Free youth tennis clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aetna, the Hartford Yard Goats, and the Inspire Association of Middletown will lead a free tennis clinic at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Thursday, July 20th.

The Connecticut Open Aetna Youth Tennis Clinic will welcome local Hartford youth organizations that will be lead by the Inspire Tennis Association.

The introductory clinic will promote the game of tennis and encourage Hartford’s youth to participate in the sport.

For those interest the clinic will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until noon.