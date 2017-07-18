Gov. Malloy celebrates opening of new affordable housing complex in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy celebrated the opening of a new, affordable housing complex in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Crescent Crossing is a new complex located on Church Street where Father Panik Village used to be years ago.

The complex is another step in helping to revitalize Bridgeport’s East End.

I came to understand how important affordable housing is for all segments of society…and that government must play a role to make sure people who work in a community have opportunity to live in a community,” Malloy said.

The new units were built to replace old units that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy.