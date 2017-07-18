Gov. Malloy celebrates opening of new affordable housing complex in Bridgeport

WTNH.com Staff Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy celebrated the opening of a new, affordable housing complex in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Crescent Crossing is a new complex located on Church Street where Father Panik Village used to be years ago.

The complex is another step in helping to revitalize Bridgeport’s East End.

I came to understand how important affordable housing is for all segments of society…and that government must play a role to make sure people who work in a community have opportunity to live in a community,” Malloy said.

The new units were built to replace old units that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s