How does heat index work?

During the dog days of summer the term “heat index” gains popularity, but what exactly does it mean?

Another way of describing heat index is the “feels like temperature”. The two contributors: heat and humidity.

Imagine a sunny day in a park with temperatures in the 80s with a slight breeze. Sounds nice right? An ideal summer day. Now add in humidity and take away the breeze. Let’s say the dew point is now 75 degrees… Can you feel yourself sweating yet?

This is how the heat index works. It’s all based on what the human body is experiencing. Sweating is your body’s way of trying to cool off. As the sweat evaporates it cools your skin since evaporation is a cooling process. Prime conditions for faster evaporation and cooler skin, is dry air with a slight breeze. The breeze helps with replenishing the air around you with fresh dryer air that has not been stagnant near your body. Humidity slows the process of cooling down because the air around you is already saturated. This makes the human body feel warmer, therefor the heat index for that day would be warmer than the actual temperature.

For a more scientific approach heat index is a function of actual temperature and dew point. Dew point is the temperature that the air needs to be to be saturated. The closer the dew point is to the actual temperature the more humid and sticky it will feel. Dew points in the 60s feel a little uncomfortable. 70s begin to feel oppressive, and anything over 75 is miserable!

Heat can be dangerous and one of the biggest hazards of the summer. The heat index scale can help bring awareness to the dangers that come with the heat and its affects on the human body.

91 – Take caution

91-103- Moderate risk take precaution.

103-115- High risk. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible without proper precaution.

115- Extreme danger. Heat stroke possible.