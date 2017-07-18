IHOP offers pancakes for 59 cents a stack for 59th anniversary

(WTNH) — If you don’t want to cook breakfast or maybe you want breakfast for dinner, in honor of IHOP’s 59th anniversary, Tuesday is full of deals at participating restaurants.

Happening on Tuesday, participating restaurants will sell short stacks, or three buttermilk pancakes, for 59 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This dine-in only deal is limited to one per person and while supplies last.

USA Today reports has a fun fact, a short stack usually costs $5.79, so if you plan on heading to an IHop that will save you on average of $5.

The chain is also offering gift card discounts. Through July 31, get a $5 coupon when you buy a $25 gift card at participating locations. The coupon expires Aug. 30.