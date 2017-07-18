Lack of Vitamin D found to not be linked to “cold season”

By Published: Updated:

(ABC News) — Doctors know “cold season” exists with more time indoors and drier air, but is there something else that makes us vulnerable like a lack of sun exposure?

Could Vitamin D, found in many foods including milk and yogurt, be the answer?

Produced by our bodies when we are exposed to the sun, maybe children just need more Vitamin D to snuff out sniffles?

Researchers in Canada studied over seven hundred children ages one through five in Toronto. They either got a standard supplement of Vitamin D or a high dose pill. Then, parents monitored them for cold symptoms, even taking swabs.

Though children given high doses did have higher levels of Vitamin D in their blood, they didn’t have fewer colds then the kids who got standard supplementation. Sometimes, medicine tells us what doesn’t work.

So this winter, instead of giving kids extra Vitamin D, we should all cover our noses when we sneeze, wash our hands often, and talk to the doctor, about getting a flu shot. Those steps we know will work.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s