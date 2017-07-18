Milford DMV in danger of closing down leaves long lines, wait times

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Long lines at the DMV left people waiting for hours on Tuesday.

We all know it can be a major headache if you have to head to the DMV for something. With threats to close the Milford branch, that could get worse.

Waiting in line at the DMV is never a pleasant experience.

“I have no choice. If I want to drive my car, I have to stay,” said Linda Bako.

But, add in these limited hours and the AAA closures and you get long lines.

People waited anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours.

Will Zoufaly told News 8 he waited 2 hours. James Smith waited a little over an hour and Jerome Sonia told us, “so far, I’ve been here 45 minutes.”

Many like Sonia don’t have a choice.

“If I don’t have my license tomorrow, I am in jeopardy of a job position,” he said.

But it’s not just the inconvenience, the DMV lines also interrupt business as usual for city employees.

“People constantly come into our office for answers. We are city employees. We are not state employees. This is a state office,” a city clerk said.

From blocking the halls to limited parking, Milford Mayor Ben Blake told News 8 on Tuesday he emailed the DMV Commissioner about the issue and offered solutions. These remedies ranged from a bigger room to a queue-less phone system. The phone system would notify people by text when it was their turn.

If nothing can be agreed on, it could mean closing the location completely. While the state and the city work out a solution, some didn’t even bother to wait.

“Oh, too many people. I’m leaving. I don’t have time.”

About 45 minutes after we first met Sonia, he said, “at least we now are in the same zip code.”