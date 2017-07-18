Missing AP test answer sheets found in locked closet

By Published:

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A weeklong frantic search for Advanced Placement test answer sheets in Connecticut has ended after officials say they were found in a locked closet.

The Stamford Advocate reports the answer sheets were discovered at Westhill High School in Stamford Friday. Principal Mike Rinaldi says the sheets were delivered to the College Board Monday morning.

Rinaldi blames the missing sheets on long-standing “bad procedure.”

For the past 20 years, the school relied on a custodian to give the securely packaged sheets to a United Parcel Service delivery driver on the school’s loading dock. The package was left in a closet and forgotten this year after the custodian and the delivery driver missed each other.

Rinaldi says future test materials will be handled by the responsible faculty member.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s