Missing AP test answer sheets found in locked closet

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A weeklong frantic search for Advanced Placement test answer sheets in Connecticut has ended after officials say they were found in a locked closet.

The Stamford Advocate reports the answer sheets were discovered at Westhill High School in Stamford Friday. Principal Mike Rinaldi says the sheets were delivered to the College Board Monday morning.

Rinaldi blames the missing sheets on long-standing “bad procedure.”

For the past 20 years, the school relied on a custodian to give the securely packaged sheets to a United Parcel Service delivery driver on the school’s loading dock. The package was left in a closet and forgotten this year after the custodian and the delivery driver missed each other.

Rinaldi says future test materials will be handled by the responsible faculty member.

