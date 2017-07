MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from the Monroe Fire Department had a busy afternoon on Tuesday.

Officials say they responded to three alarms all during the lunchtime hours.

Firefighters first responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Church Street.

While on the scene of that accident, other units were called to an automatic alarm on School Street.

Just prior to this alarm, units were also called to an automatic alarm on Pepperidge Road.

Both alarms were found to be unfounded.