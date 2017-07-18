(WTNH)-Music on the Green concerts return to the New Haven Green this week. The free concert series is fun for the whole family. There will be food trucks on site offering pizza, fried dough, cannolis, ice cream, and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Performing on the News 8 stage:

July 22 – The Stylistics – Joclyn Mimenta will be our stage emcee

July 29 – Sheila E – Ryan Kristafer will be our stage emcee

Market New Haven is a public/private partnership among the City of New Haven, Yale University, Yale New Haven Health and the local business community. Our mission is promote New Haven as a great place to live, learn, work and visit. For more information, click here.