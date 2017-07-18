Music on the Green

By Published:

(WTNH)-Music on the Green concerts return to the New Haven Green this week. The free concert series is fun for the whole family. There will be food trucks on site offering pizza, fried dough, cannolis, ice cream, and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Performing on the News 8 stage:

July 22 – The Stylistics – Joclyn Mimenta will be our stage emcee

July 29 – Sheila E – Ryan Kristafer will be our stage emcee

Market New Haven is a public/private partnership among the City of New Haven, Yale University, Yale New Haven Health and the local business community. Our mission is promote New Haven as a great place to live, learn, work and visit. For more information, click here.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s