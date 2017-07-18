Person succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle in N. Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian has passed away after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Kelly Grant says at approximately 1:50 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 201 near 167 Cossaduck Road.

According to DOT, Route 201 is closed in both directions between Route 2 and North West Corner Road.

Officials believe the road will reopen in four hours or less.

There is no word on the identity of the person who was hit.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.