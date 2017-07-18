Planning out your back-to-school shopping

Related Coverage Back to school hacks to save time and money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s mid-July already and pretty soon you’ll be scooping up your back-to-school items. We are stretching your dollar with when you should be buying certain items. Right now you’re thinking about ice cream and beach days but before long you’ll be eyeing those flyers once again for back-to-school.

DealNews.com features Editor, Ben Glaser told News 8 you should hold off on classroom supplies until late August.

“Pens, pencils and papers, these are items you’re going to see for rock bottom prices, every year we see reams of printer paper and notebook paper for less than a dollar, maybe even free with rebate,” Glaser said.

Tax-free week which falls on August 20th this year is the time to buy the clothing.

“That is prime back-to-school season so you can double-up on savings on clothing because that’s what will be tax-exempt during tax-free weekend. Clothing items up to $100 per item,”

Just don’t buy clothes for the entire school year, clothing for the cold weather will be on sale for the holidays. If you’re looking for a lower-end laptop or tablet, back-to-school time will be good for those items. Anything more expensive, you’ll do better around Black Friday if you can wait. As for where to shop, Glaser says if you want a one-stop-shop deal, there are two stores who win in his book.

“Target and Walmart consistently offered the lowest prices on school supplies so if you really want to do all of your shopping for just one stop,” he added.

Amazon, he says will offer the best deals if you’re buying in bulk for a large family or classroom.