Police: Hartford shooting victim was 63-year-old man

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Hartford as a 63-year-old man.

Police say Jeff Worrell was shot at about 2 p.m. Sunday in a park near his home. He was pronounced dead at a city hospital.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the motive for the shooting is unclear. The death was the city’s 15th homicide of the year. No arrests have been announced.

Longtime friend Jim Corricone tells the Hartford Courant that Worrell was the live-in maintenance man in an apartment building near where he was shot, and a well-known local handyman.

He was originally from New Jersey and most of his family now lives in Florida. His brother, Phillip, called him “a great guy to be around” with a wonderful sense of humor.

