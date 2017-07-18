Rank and file approve concession deal; Repubs still say not enough

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 15 state labor unions representing about 45,000 state employees have overwhelmingly voted to approve billions in concessions to help bail out state government.

This deal results in more than $1.5 billion in givebacks over the next two years. This is about one third of the budget deficit.

However, Republican lawmakers say it’s still not enough.

Related Content: Malloy: State union workers approve concession deal

The state labor unions gathered available members of the various unions at a Hartford union hall near the Capitol to announce the overwhelming approval of the concession deal and to make a pitch to lawmakers to hike taxes on the rich. “Now it’s time for our legislators to do their part by asking the billionaires and the corporations to do the same,” said Darnell Ford, a member of District 1199 of the Health Care Workers Union who works for the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

The Governor is opposed to that idea but praised the outcome of the vote, saying, “I thank them for that. Now, the legislature has to do their job. Approve that package and pass a budget.” The Speaker of the House announced that there could be a state budget vote as early as next week and that lawmakers would also vote on approving the labor concession deal the same day.

But the Republicans are universally opposed to the union deal, saying it doesn’t go far enough and that state laws covering collective bargaining must be changed to save money in the years ahead. “We can achieve those savings and more and still protect the needs of state employee unions while moving the state forward in a structural way,” said Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) the House Minority Leader.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin), countered, “There could only be about $500 million in savings done statutorily and none of the health agreements or pensions could be touched til 2022. So, thereby, it would have actually a reduced savings.”

Related Content: Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis shares his thoughts on Capitol happenings

The top lawyer/negotiator for the state labor unions, Attorney Dan Livingston, agrees and says that even if the Republicans were able to get approval of what they want, the unions would have the state in court within a matter of days. “Republican budget proposals are fundamentally disrespectful of the rights of working people that have a voice at work,” said Livingston. “There is a legal right to collective bargaining, are contracts are protected by the United States Constitution.”

Attorney Livingston says this deal proves that collective bargaining works. He says when Gov. Malloy announced he was seeking $1.5 billion in savings from the unions over the next two years, everyone said it was impossible. Now, the unions are giving up every penny the Governor asked for.