BALTIMORE (WTNH) — A rapper and anti-violence activist is recovering after a brutal attack on Sunday.

According to police, Tyree Colion is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck late Sunday night.

Colion was able to turn on Facebook Live just moments after the stabbing.

People across Baltimore are wishing him a quick recovery, including the city’s police commissioner.

It is not known if police have a suspect in custody.

Colion’s recovery timetable is not known at this time.