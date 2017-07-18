Red Cross: Sound the alarm, save a life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On average seven people die every day from a home fire. In order to combat that number the American Red Cross is continuing their Home Fire Campaign with a focus on Sound the Alarm to save a life.

According to the Red Cross, Sound the Alarm is a series of smoke alarm installation events designed to save lives.

As part of this campaign, the Red Cross will be visiting more than 100 high-risk communities in the United States this fall, installing 100,000 smoke alarms.

The goal is to install the one millionth smoke alarm. Locally, the Red Cross will be installing smoke alarms in New Haven on October 7th.

To make an appointment for our New Haven event visit: http://www.redcross.org/local/connecticut/home-fire-safety-visit

From July 1, 2016 to May 30, 2017, Connecticut volunteers and workers:

Visited 2,108 homes

Installed 5,541 smoke alarms

Replaced 435 batteries

Made 2,026 fire escape plans

If you are interested in volunteering, visit: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=2207

In addition to installing 1,000 smoke alarms during each event, the Red Cross is looking to raise $15,000 on CrowdRise to allow the Red Cross to help families prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires. To help fundraise, visit: http://www.crowdrise.com/STAConnecticut