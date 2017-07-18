Rocky Neck State Park, Mashamoquet Brook State Park reopen

Related Coverage Bacteria levels at Rocky Neck State Park retested

(WTNH) — Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret have reopened on Tuesday.

Those swimming areas had been closed last week because the weekly water quality test at those locations showed levels of bacteria in the water that could be harmful to swimmers.

Officials retested the water at Rocky Neck and Mashamoquet on Monday. The results from the tests at the Connecticut Department of Health showed the bacteria levels had gone back to a level that was safe for swimming.

Two out of the 23 state park beaches remain closed. The two beaches that are closed are Gay City in Hebron and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown. Both of those areas will be tested again on Thursday and results will be available on Friday.