Senior US general: Hacker tried to breach my bank account

(AP) — A senior U.S. military leader says his bank account was targeted as part of a massive government data breach and dealing with the hack was a distraction from his job.

Air Force Gen. Paul Selva is testifying before a Senate panel considering his nomination for a second term as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He says shortly after hackers stole records on more than 21.5 million people from the Office of Personnel Management in 2015, a third party tried to access one of his main investment accounts.

Selva says it took him several hours to resolve the issue with his bank. He says during that time, he wasn’t entirely focused on protecting the country.

Selva says it’s happened to other senior military leaders, too.