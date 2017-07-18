Simsbury and New London announce cooling centers available

(WTNH) — High temperatures have prompted both Simsbury and the city of New London to announce the opening of cooling centers.

The town of Simsbury will help residents with the heat by opening up cooling centers from Wednesday through Friday.

The following locations will be open:

Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-7663. (Lower Level Entrance) Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-3273. (Senior Center) Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Social Services Department is reminding residents to stay hydrated, to avoid prolonged sun exposure, to check on elderly family members and neighbors, and to never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

The City of New London is also making cooling centers available to residents.

The Senior Citizen Center at 120 Broad Street (Martin Center) will be open and available during the day time business hours from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The City says, should overnight accommodations be necessary, city personnel will work with local shelters for temporary placement.