Simsbury and New London announce cooling centers available

By Published:

(WTNH) — High temperatures have prompted both Simsbury and the city of New London to announce the opening of cooling centers.

The town of Simsbury will help residents with the heat by opening up cooling centers from Wednesday through Friday.

The following locations will be open:

Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-7663. (Lower Level Entrance) Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow Street 860 658-3273. (Senior Center) Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Social Services Department is reminding residents to stay hydrated, to avoid prolonged sun exposure, to check on elderly family members and neighbors, and to never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

The City of New London is also making cooling centers available to residents.

The Senior Citizen Center at 120 Broad Street (Martin Center) will be open and available during the day time business hours from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The City says, should overnight accommodations be necessary, city personnel will work with local shelters for temporary placement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s