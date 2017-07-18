South Windsor Police announce retirement of police car with humorous obituary

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the South Windsor Police Department‘s Support Services Staff announced the retirement of a police car with a humorous obituary on Facebook on Monday.

South Windsor Police posted an obituary for the car on their Facebook page on Tuesday that read:

A Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, born November 2011 in West Haven CT at Fleet Auto passed away on Monday July 17, 2017 in the company of Sgt Prescher on John Fitch Blvd. It was placed in service on November 23, 2011 and served the streets of South Windsor with mighty speed and agility until its forced retirement by an SUV on April 8, 2016. In its retirement years it enjoyed less strenuous activities such as road jobs and leisurely trips to the Connecticut Police Academy when not being bombarded by bird droppings under the cellphone tower. Car 17-SW is survived by several relatives in the Crown Victoria family, 8-SW, 9-SW, 11-SW, 13-SW, and 20-SW all of South Windsor. There will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of the Support Services Division. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Support Services – Vehicle Replacement Fund care of Chief of Police, 151 Sand Hill Road, South Windsor, Connecticut 06074.”

According to South Windsor Police, they have driven the Ford Crown Victoria since the 1980’s until they ceased production a few years ago. “We squeeze every hour of service we can out of our vehicles. Yesterday, one of our last remaining Crown Victorias had its engine blow while on a traffic detail.”

The department currently has five other Crown Victorias that are still in service.

