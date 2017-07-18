State Police searching for suspects in shoplifting at Lisbon store

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lisbon on Tuesday.

According to police, two suspects left the store around 2 p.m. without paying for $300-$500 worth of Nike men’s apparel.

Police say suspect one is described as an African American man between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old with a thin build, a dark complexion, and short hair.

Police describe the second suspect as an African American woman between the ages of 25 and 30-years-old with a thin build, a dark complexion, and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at 860-848-6500. Information can also be sent via text message by texting “TIP711” to 274637.