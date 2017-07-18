State Police searching for suspects in shoplifting at Lisbon store

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lisbon on Tuesday.

According to police, two suspects left the store around 2 p.m. without paying for $300-$500 worth of Nike men’s apparel.

7 18 17 lisbon shoplifting 2 State Police searching for suspects in shoplifting at Lisbon store
(Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Police say suspect one is described as an African American man between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old with a thin build, a dark complexion, and short hair.

Police describe the second suspect as an African American woman between the ages of 25 and 30-years-old with a thin build, a dark complexion, and dreadlocks.

7 18 17 lisbon shoplifting 3 State Police searching for suspects in shoplifting at Lisbon store
(Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at 860-848-6500. Information can also be sent via text message by texting “TIP711” to 274637.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s