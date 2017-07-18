State union workers to announce agreement with union leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After two weeks of voting, we will know whether state union workers will approve a labor concessions agreement.

The State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement could save the state of Connecticut more than one and a half billion dollars stretched out over the next two years.

Over the next 20 years, the agreement would save the state $24 billion.

The concessions deal is considered crucial in balancing the state’s budget, which is roughly five billion dollars in the hole.

The results are expected to be released at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning during a news conference.