State union workers to announce agreement with union leaders

By Published: Updated:
State lawmakers meet at the Capitol. (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After two weeks of voting, we will know whether state union workers will approve a labor concessions agreement.

The State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement could save the state of Connecticut more than one and a half billion dollars stretched out over the next two years.

Over the next 20 years, the agreement would save the state $24 billion.

The concessions deal is considered crucial in balancing the state’s budget, which is roughly five billion dollars in the hole.

The results are expected to be released at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning during a news conference.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s