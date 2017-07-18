Teen faces sentencing for killing man over spilled coffee

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced for fatally stabbing a man during an attack outside a fast-food restaurant apparently sparked by spilled coffee.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 17-year-old Marquest Hall is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March in the March 2015 stabbing death of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles.

Related: Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 stabbing

Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult and proceedings were held in open court.

Prosecutors say the victim was coming out of a Stamford McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend, and spilled some on them.

Related: Teen accused in Stamford murder to be tried as adult; 3rd suspect arrested

They say Hall stabbed the victim, then he and the co-defendant continued to attack Muralles after he fell to the ground.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.