Three overdoses in two hours: Increases taking a toll on first responder resources

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday night’s overdoses all happened in public places. Two middle-aged men were found in the vicinity of Williams Street and on Colman Street, a woman in her twenties was found leaning against a building.

Three overdoses in two hours.

(Photo: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

“I would say that that’s not necessarily outside the norm for us,” said Ron Kersey, the EMS and Emergency Management Coordinator for Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

That’s where all three patients were brought for observation.

“We have over the past year and a half have seen a spike in overdose cases,” said Kersey.

His paramedics respond alongside New London EMT’s when life and limb are at risk. Last year, Kersey says Narcan was administered 130 times and this year, it is on target be about the same. 65 times so far in 2017.

“It’s not a large percentage of our volume,” said Kersey. “What it has become is a larger percentage of our volume than it ever has before.”

(Photo: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

New London Police who don’t carry Narcan also respond to the overdose calls and their work goes beyond the initial emergency. Often times they begin an investigation to try to track down the dealer.

Police also say a lot of the larcenies they investigate are tied to narcotics use and the department has held drug take-back events, which need to be manned by three officers. Their time is money and it has added up more quickly because of this new norm.

“Any increase in our volume, it stretches those resources a little thinner,” said Kersey. “When those resources aren’t as easy to expand as they used to be.”

Police in many other communities are armed with Narcan and they will administer it if they are the first ones to respond.

 

 

