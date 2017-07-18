Tropical Storm Don moving through southern Caribbean Sea

The fourth tropical storm of the season, Don, is moving from the Atlantic Ocean into the Southern Caribbean on Tuesday. As of 8 am Tuesday, the storm had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 18 mph. Tropical Storm Don will move through the southern Windward Islands, bringing strong winds and rain to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and Grenada. It’s possible that the storm will strengthen to 60 mph by the time it reaches those islands.

Don will continue on a westward path over the next couple of days. Sustained winds near 60 mph are possible on Wednesday as it passes north of Aruba. Most of the strong winds should stay away from the island. Don will weaken as it nears Curacao Wednesday afternoon, and is projected to dissipate shortly after passing by the northern tip of Columbia.

The National Hurricane Center is watching another disturbance west of Tropical Storm Don. The is a 40% chance that it becomes Tropical Storm Emily in the next five days. It is moving farther north than Don, and most computer model projections take it north of the Caribbean islands. Elsewhere, tropical storm formation is not expected in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean in the next five days.