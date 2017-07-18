What’s Brewing: New emojis, snail champ, and Tom Brady maze

(WTNH)- New emoji’s are coming this fall.They include a T-Rex, a zombie, a coconut, and a yoga master. Close to 70 new emoji characters are expected to be available in September. The company says they will also feature more inclusive roles for women like one wearing a headscarf and another breastfeeding.

The world has a new snail champion. Larry the Snail won the annual World Snail-Racing Championship held in eastern England over the weekend. With over 150 snails participating each race starts with people shouting: “ready, set, slow!”

For his prize, Larry got to enjoy a bed of lettuce. The championships have been going on since the 1960s.

A 101 woman is making history on the track. This is Julia Hurricane Hawkins. She started her athletic journey when she was 81 and is still going strong 20 years later. She now holds a world record for women over 100 in the 100 meter run.

Hawkins says her competitive drive and memory of her late husband keep her running.

It’s easy to get lost looking into Tom Brady’s eyes and pretty soon you can can get lost inside his face. A Massachusetts farm is redesigning a corn maze to look like the Patriots quarterback. The maze will open mid-September.

If you’re thinking about going it will be at Sauchuk’s corn maze and pumpkin patch in the town of Plympton. That’s about 150 miles from New Haven.

They say bigger is better, when it comes to homes, anyway. Real estate website Trulia found that the biggest regret people have about the house they currently live in is that they didn’t buy a bigger one. 33% of home buyers wish they had opted for more square footage and only 9% of homeowners admitted to buying too much house and wanting to downsize.

What’s better than a guy proposing to his girlfriend at a Garth Brooks concert.How about Brooks noticing the proposal, stopping mid song to chat and offering to pay for a honeymoon in Hawaii? It happened over the weekend at a concert in Oklahoma City. The Texas man decided during the song “Unanswered Prayers” it would be the perfect time to pop the question. Congrats to the happy couple!