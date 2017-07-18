Where to go in a T-storm?

It’s that time of year again where afternoon thunderstorms are very common, but where is the safest place for you to be during this time? We all know that it is best to go indoors when you hear the thunder rolling or see lightning strike, but what if you are away from home doing summer time activities?

Hiking/ Camping: Try to stay away from tall trees. Find an area of smaller trees and brush to hang out by until the storm passes.

Boating: A boat is a very unsafe place to be during a thunder storm due to the minimal shelter around you. The possibility of getting struck by lightning is higher if the boat is the tallest point in a body of water where the storm is passing. You’re best bet is to ride to the shore to seek shelter immediately.

Sporting events: Metal bleachers, flagpoles, goal posts… these are all hazardous areas at a sporting event that you should avoid during a T-storm. When lightning is spotted within a few miles from the event take appropriate shelter and wait 30 min until the last strike to go back out.

Beach: Do not stay on an open beach and especially not the water. Try to find indoor shelter near you or even your car. Stay away from trees, metal poles/fences.

Every year the most lightning deaths are reported during the summer months. So even though you aren’t ready to leave the pool, beach, or stadium, it’s better to be safe than sorry.