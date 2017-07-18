Why does it get hot during the summer?

This week as we are hitting 90s in Connecticut you may be wondering… Why does it get so hot in the summer time?

If you are thinking that it is because the earth is closer to the sun in the summer, that is actually not true. The earth is actually closest to the sun in January!

The reason that it is so hot in the summer is the same reason why we have seasons. During the summer time the earth is tilted towards the sun. This is why northern locations have really long periods of daylight. With this daylight also brings more time of heating throughout the day giving the land more time to heat up.

Sun angle, however, is the biggest reason to why some days we just cannot beat the heat. During the Summer the suns rays beat down more directly on us here in Connecticut. This steep sun angle does not give way to much scattering of light. It increases the amount of solar energy being reach at a location. This is also why the UV index is important for this time of year. The sun rays are intense and without protecting yourself the outcome could be a really painful sunburn. So don’t forget your sunscreen on that beach trip!