Air Quality Alert at the Shoreline on Wednesday

By Published:

A combination of a persistent southwest wind with hot and humid conditions has led to an Air Quality Alert for part of Connecticut on Wednesday. Unhealthy ozone levels are possible in the I-95 corridor from west to east along the Shoreline. There is no Air Quality Alert in effect inland, but it will be a hot day, with highs in the low 90s.

There is a low chance of any showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday. Most of Connecticut stayed dry on Tuesday, but those who saw showers/storms received heavy downpours. Tolland and Windham counties were hardest hit with 1-2″ of rain in the afternoon and evening.

rain totals Air Quality Alert at the Shoreline on Wednesday

The temperature reached 90° in Windsor Locks on Tuesday, and it could be the start of a 3-4 day heat wave inland. Highs will likely reach 90° on Wednesday and Thursday, and may get there again on Friday. A heat wave may begin for parts of the Shoreline on Wednesday. The best chance of three consecutive 90° days is in SW CT. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, but with it may come some showers, especially on Sunday.

mw am temperature trend shoreline icons158 Air Quality Alert at the Shoreline on Wednesday

