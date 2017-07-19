Air Quality Alert at the Shoreline on Wednesday

A combination of a persistent southwest wind with hot and humid conditions has led to an Air Quality Alert for part of Connecticut on Wednesday. Unhealthy ozone levels are possible in the I-95 corridor from west to east along the Shoreline. There is no Air Quality Alert in effect inland, but it will be a hot day, with highs in the low 90s.

There is a low chance of any showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday. Most of Connecticut stayed dry on Tuesday, but those who saw showers/storms received heavy downpours. Tolland and Windham counties were hardest hit with 1-2″ of rain in the afternoon and evening.

The temperature reached 90° in Windsor Locks on Tuesday, and it could be the start of a 3-4 day heat wave inland. Highs will likely reach 90° on Wednesday and Thursday, and may get there again on Friday. A heat wave may begin for parts of the Shoreline on Wednesday. The best chance of three consecutive 90° days is in SW CT. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, but with it may come some showers, especially on Sunday.