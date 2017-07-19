Birkenstock to sell vintage footwear

(WTNH) — What is old is new again, and apparently, it is also more expensive.

Birkenstock is offering a limited-edition collection of the legendary footwear.

The shoes being sold feature oiled natural leather and handcrafted buckles in solid .925 sterling silver.

However, if you are looking to wear these shoes, it is going to cost you a pretty penny.

The listed price on Birkenstock’s website is $799.

There is no word yet on how many pairs of the limited-edition footwear are available for purchase.