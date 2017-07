MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Milford, a car rammed through the front of a convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Krauzers on Milford Point Road just after 4:00 p.m.

A Report-It viewer sent us a picture from the scene.

One person went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside of the store was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the accident.