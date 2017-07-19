City of New Haven opens cooling centers to escape heat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the heat sticking around for a few days, the City of New Haven is opening up cooling centers.

City libraries will be open during regular business hours for people to come in and cool off. The city is also expanding hours at pools and splash pads until 8:00 p.m.

Lighthouse Park will be open until 6:00 p.m.

You can get information about cooling centers around the state by dialing 211 on your phone.

