Connecticut Green Bank wins innovation award from Harvard

A wind turbine. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s public-private partnership to provide funds for clean energy projects has won an innovation award from Harvard University.

The Green Bank will receive the Innovations in American Government Award later this summer in a ceremony in Hartford.

The bank was formed in 2011 by the legislature to provide public money in support of private investment in clean energy.

Green Bank officials say they have secured $6 in private funds for every public dollar invested, helping fund more than 20,000 projects.

That amounts to about $1 billion in clean-energy investment and helped create about 13,000 jobs.

The award includes $100,000 to help replicate the bank’s initiatives.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy says green banks are one way states and cities can lead the effort to confront climate change.

