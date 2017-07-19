Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hot Dog Week: Nick’s Char Pit

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut and celebrating “hot dog week” in North Haven at Nick’s Char Pit!

The hot dog spot has been open for 46 years, and they say they try to stick to the original menu… because it’s what keeps people coming back.

Nick’s Char Pit is a family-run business, serving up local, Hummel Hot Dogs from New Haven. Bob Papa is a third generation family member and holds down the fort on the grille.

It has that distinguished taste, crisp, plump, with a nice bite. We do make our own fresh chili, our own hot relish and mustard relish.

Beyond the food, the restaurant focuses on a family atmosphere:

We know our customers by name. It’s like just coming to work with family every day, Papa says.

Visit Nick’s Char Pit: 22 Middletown Ave, North Haven, CT 06473

