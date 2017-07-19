DMV to temporarily close 2 Conn. locations

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — The DMV has announced it will temporarily close two locations in Derby and Milford as part of a plan to improve customer service.

On Tuesday, News 8 was at the Milford DMV location after complaints about long lines. People waited for hours.

The mayor says he even wrote a letter to the DMV commissioner with ways to improve the location. Instead, the location is closing along with the Derby location.

For a list of other DMV locations within the state, click here.

 

