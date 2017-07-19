Doctors issue hot car heat stroke warnings

(WTNH) — Each year, children die from heat stroke after being accidentally left in a vehicle on a hot day.

One doctor says even on days that might not feel hot for adults, for a baby that cannot regulate his or her body temperature, the onset of heat stroke can happen in 10 minutes.

“Young babies, their temperature can rise three to give times faster than our temperature,” explained Dr. Thomas Phelps. “So, in a matter of minutes, their temperature can get very high, especially if the outside temperature is 80 and above. The babies and under four, actually, are still at high risk for that.”

Dr. Phelps says children suffering from heat stroke would show symptoms of sweating, becoming flush in the face, vomitting and excessive sleepiness.

Experts also recommend getting into the habit of checking the car before heading into work by putting something in the backseat that’s needed during the day, like a cell phone, a purse, or a briefcase.