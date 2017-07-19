Hamden man pleads guilty to multiple drug-related charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to drug-related charges.

Wayne Bradbury, 32, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to federal oxycodone and marijuana distribution and money laundering offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Bradbury supplied oxycodone pills and marijuana to Ryan Looney. Looney then sold the pills to Tahir Farid who, in turn, sold the pills to a 22-year-old man.

The 22-year-old was found in a “persistent vegetative state” after taking the pills according to medical personnel. He remains unresponsive.

Bradbury pleaded guilty to one count of distributing oxycodone and marijuana to an individual under 21 years of age and one count of money laundering.

Bradbury is detained pending his sentencing.

Farid and Looney, both of Hamden, each previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone. On Nov. 30, 2016, Farid was sentenced to six months of imprisonment, while Looney awaits sentencing.