In the Bender Kitchen: Grilled steak with Argentinian Chimichurri sauce

(WTNH)-Heidi Lang returned to CT Style to talk about Chimichurri sauce and why it’s great on all different grilled meats.
• Chimichurri sauce is an essential part of Argentinean cuisine; a bowl of chimichurri can be found on every dinner table. Chimichurri is typically served with steak, but it’s also great on grilled fish and chicken.
• Chimichurri is an uncooked sauce served with grilled meat.
• The dominant flavors are parsley, garlic, vinegar, and lemon, but may also include red pepper flakes and fresh oregano. We’ve included paprika and a dash of cayenne to add extra flavor to this versatile sauce.
• Chimichurri Sauce is steadily growing in popularly throughout the rest of the world – with good reason! It’s fresh, zingy with a bit of a bite, and pairs so perfectly with a simple grilled steak. It’s also fantastic with fish, chicken and pork.
• Chimichurri paired with skirt steak also cooks quickly for an impromptu BBQ.
• And best of all, the sauce can be made ahead of time for easy entertaining.